Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Retreats As Dollar Moves Higher

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold moved below the $2000 level.

Silver failed to settle above the resistance at $25.00.

Platinum pulled back towards the $1000 level.

Gold

Gold 100423 Daily Chart

Gold pulled back below the $2000 level as traders continued to take profits after the recent rally. The rebound of the U.S. dollar served as an additional bearish catalyst for gold markets.

The nearest support level for gold is located at $1980. If gold settles below this level, it will move towards the next support level at $1960. On the upside, a move above the $2000 level will push gold towards the resistance at $2010.

R1:$2000 – R2:$2010 – R3:$2025

S1:$1980 – R2:$1960 – R3:$1940

Silver

Silver 100423 Daily Chart

Silver made another attempt to settle above the $25.00 level but lost momentum and pulled back. Stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields put material pressure on gold markets in today’s trading session.

In case silver settles below the support at $24.65, it will head towards the next support level at $24.50. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the support at $24.00.

R1:$25.00 – R2:$25.30 – R3:$25.60

S1:$24.65 – S2:$24.50 – S3:$24.00

Platinum

Platinum 100423 Daily Chart

Platinum is trying to settle below the $1000 level amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the next support level, which is located at $985. On the upside, platinum needs to settle above the resistance at $1030 to continue its rebound from February lows.

R1:$1030 – R2:$1050 – R3:$1065

S1:$1000 – S2:$985- S3:$965

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.