Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Rebounds Despite Rising Treasury Yields

Key Insights

Gold rebounded towards the $1970 level.

Silver tested resistance at $23.25.

Platinum is trying to settle below the support at $965.

Gold

Gold 280323 Daily Chart

Gold found support near the $1950 level and rebounded towards $1970 despite rising Treasury yields. U.S. dollar’s pullback served as a positive catalyst for gold markets. In addition, it looks that demand for safe-haven assets remains strong amid worries about the health of the banking sector.

Silver

Silver 280323 Daily Chart

Silver is currently trying to settle above the resistance at $23.25. In case this attempt is successful, silver will move towards the next resistance level, which is located at the recent highs at $23.50.

Platinum

Platinum 280323 Daily Chart

Platinum settled below the 20 EMA and is trying to settle below the support at $965. In case this attempt is successful, platinum will have a good chance to gain material downside momentum and move towards the support level at $930.

