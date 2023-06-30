News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Rebounds As U.S. Dollar Declines

June 30, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold settled back above the $1915 level. 
  • Silver made an attempt to settle above $22.80.
  • Platinum rebounded above the $900 level. 

Gold
Gold 300623 Daily Chart

Gold rebounded above the $1915 level as U.S. dollar pulled back after the release of the PCE Price Index report.

In case gold settles above $1915, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $1935 – $1940 area.

Silver
Silver 300623 Daily Chart

Silver has also moved higher as traders focused on the weakness of the American currency.

A move above the $22.85 level will push silver towards the next resistance in the $23.05 – $23.20 area.

Platinum
Platinum 300623 Daily Chart

Platinum moved above the $900 level amid a broad rebound in precious metals markets.

RSI remains in the oversold territory, so platinum has a decent chance to gain additional upside momentum in case the U.S. dollar remains under pressure.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.