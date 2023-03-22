Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Rebounds As Treasury Yields Pull Back

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold moved towards the $1950 level.

Silver tests resistance at $22.70.

Platinum has recently made another unsuccessful attempt to settle above the key $1000 level.

Gold

Gold 220323 Daily Chart

Gold rebounded towards the $1950 level as Treasury yields pulled back from session highs ahead of the Fed decision. Traders will likely remain cautious ahead of Powell’s comments.

Silver

Silver 220323 Daily Chart

Silver managed to gain upside momentum and moved towards multi-week highs. Currently, silver is trying to settle above the resistance at $22.70. In case this attempt is successful, silver will head towards the next resistance level, which is located at the $23.00 level.

Platinum

Platinum 220323 Daily Chart

Platinum has recently made another attempt to settle above the $1000 level but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum and pulled back. If platinum manages to settle above the psychologically important $1000 level, it will move towards the $1030 level.

