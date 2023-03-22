Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Rebounds As Treasury Yields Pull Back

March 22, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold moved towards the $1950 level. 
  • Silver tests resistance at $22.70.
  • Platinum has recently made another unsuccessful attempt to settle above the key $1000 level. 

Gold
Gold 220323 Daily Chart

Gold rebounded towards the $1950 level as Treasury yields pulled back from session highs ahead of the Fed decision. Traders will likely remain cautious ahead of Powell’s comments.

Silver
Silver 220323 Daily Chart

Silver  managed to gain upside momentum and moved towards multi-week highs. Currently, silver is trying to settle above the resistance at $22.70. In case this attempt is successful, silver will head towards the next resistance level, which is located at the $23.00 level.

Platinum
Platinum 220323 Daily Chart

Platinum has recently made another attempt to settle above the $1000 level but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum and pulled back. If platinum manages to settle above the psychologically important $1000 level, it will move towards the $1030 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.