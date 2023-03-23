Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Rallied Towards The $2000 Level

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold moved towards the psychologically important $2000 level.
- Silver continues its attempts to settle above $23.00.
- Platinum remains stuck below the $1000 level.
Gold
Gold rallied towards the $2000 level as the U.S. dollar tested multi-week lows. The yield of 2-year Treasuries pulled back below the 3.90% level, which was also bullish for gold markets.
Silver
Silver continues its attempts to settle above the $23.00 level. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain upside momentum in the upcoming trading sessions. If silver settles above $23.00, it will move towards the resistance at $23.50.
Platinum
Platinum is facing strong resistance near the psychologically important $1000 level. To continue its rebound, platinum needs to climb above $1000. If platinum failes to settle above the $1000 level, it will gain downside momentum and move below the 20 EMA at $975.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Natural Gas Consolidates at the Bottom, With a Possibility of Further Decline.
- EUR/USD to Retarget $1.0950 on ECB Chatter and March PMIs
- BTC Bulls Eye the $29,000 Handle with US Stats and Fed Chatter in Focus
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.