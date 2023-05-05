Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Pulls Back As Recession Fears Ease

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold made an attempt to settle below the $2000 level.
- Silver pulled back amid profit-taking.
- Platinum rebounded as recession fears eased.
Gold
Gold pulled back as Treasury yields continued to rebound from recent lows after the release of the better-than-expected Non Farm Payrolls report.
It should be noted that gold received support near the psychologically important $2000 level. In case gold settles back above $2025, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located at $2050.
R1:$2025 – R2:$2050 – R3:$2070
S1:$2010 – S2:$2000 – S3:$1980
Silver
Silver pulled back as traders took some profits off the table near yearly highs.
If silver settles back below the $25.60 level, it will head towards the support at $25.30. A move below $25.30 will push silver towards the support at $25.00.
R1:$26.00 – R2:$26.30 – R3:$26.50
S1:$25.60 – S2:$25.30 – S3:$25.00
Platinum
Platinum rebounded as recession fears eased after the release of strong U.S. jobs reports.
A move above $1065 will push platinum towards the resistance at $1080. In case platinum climbs above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at $1100.
R1:$1065 – R2:$1080 – R3:$1100
S1:$1050 – S2:$1030 – S3:$1000
