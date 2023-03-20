Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Pulls Back After Testing The $2000 Level

March 20, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold declined towards the $1970 level. 
  • Silver pulled back below the $22.50 amid profit-taking. 
  • Platinum tested the $1000 level. 

Gold
Gold 200323 Daily Chart

Gold pulled back towards the $1970 level after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above $2000. Most likely, the pullback is driven by profit-taking after the strong rally. In addition, demand for safe-haven assets declined after UBS agreed to acquire the troubled Credit Suisse.

Silver
Silver 200323 Daily Chart

Silver also moved lower amid profit-taking. However, RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge. If silver stays above the $22.50 level, it will have a good chance to move closer to the resistance at $23.00.

Platinum
Platinum 200323 Daily Chart

Platinum has recently made another attempt to settle above the $1000 level. Platinum is dependent on industrial demand, and traders bet that regulators’ efforts to save troubled banks will provide sufficient support to the global economy.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.