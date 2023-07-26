Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Moves Higher As Traders Bet On A Less Hawkish Fed

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is moving towards the resistance at $1975 – $1985.

Silver is trying to settle above the resistance at $24.80.

Platinum remains stuck near the support at $965 – $975.

Gold

Gold 260723 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground ahead of the Fed Interest Rate decision, which will be released soon.

In case gold settles above the resistance at $1975 – $1985, it will move towards the next resistance level at $2015 – $2025.

Silver

Silver 260723 Daily Chart

Silver is also moving higher as traders prepare for the Fed decision and the subsequent commentary from Jerome Powell.

If silver settles above the resistance in the $24.60 – $24.80 range, it will head towards the next resistance at $25.90 – $26.15.

Platinum

Platinum 260723 Daily Chart

Platinum remains stuck near the support level at $965 – $975 as traders wait for Powell’s comments.

If platinum settles above $975, it will gain additional upside momentum and move towards the resistance at $1015 – $1030.

