Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Moves Higher As Traders Bet On A Less Hawkish Fed

Key Insights
- Gold is moving towards the resistance at $1975 – $1985.
- Silver is trying to settle above the resistance at $24.80.
- Platinum remains stuck near the support at $965 – $975.
Gold
Gold gains ground ahead of the Fed Interest Rate decision, which will be released soon.
In case gold settles above the resistance at $1975 – $1985, it will move towards the next resistance level at $2015 – $2025.
Silver
Silver is also moving higher as traders prepare for the Fed decision and the subsequent commentary from Jerome Powell.
If silver settles above the resistance in the $24.60 – $24.80 range, it will head towards the next resistance at $25.90 – $26.15.
Platinum
Platinum remains stuck near the support level at $965 – $975 as traders wait for Powell’s comments.
If platinum settles above $975, it will gain additional upside momentum and move towards the resistance at $1015 – $1030.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
