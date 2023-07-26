News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Moves Higher As Traders Bet On A Less Hawkish Fed

July 26, 2023 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is moving towards the resistance at $1975 – $1985.
  • Silver is trying to settle above the resistance at $24.80.
  • Platinum remains stuck near the support at $965 – $975.

Gold
Gold 260723 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground ahead of the Fed Interest Rate decision, which will be released soon.

In case gold settles above the resistance at $1975 – $1985, it will move towards the next resistance level at $2015 – $2025.

Silver
Silver 260723 Daily Chart

Silver is also moving higher as traders prepare for the Fed decision and the subsequent commentary from Jerome Powell.

If silver settles above the resistance in the $24.60 – $24.80 range, it will head towards the next resistance at $25.90 – $26.15.

Platinum
Platinum 260723 Daily Chart

Platinum remains stuck near the support level at $965 – $975 as traders wait for Powell’s comments.

If platinum settles above $975, it will gain additional upside momentum and move towards the resistance at $1015 – $1030.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.