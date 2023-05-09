News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Moves Higher Amid Rising Demand For Safe-Haven Assets

May 09, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold managed to settle above the resistance at $2025.
  • Silver rebounded towards the $25.60 level. 
  • Platinum gained 3% as the strong rebound continued. 

Gold
Gold 090523 Daily Chart

Gold moved above the $2025 level as market sentiment remained bullish despite rising Treasury yields. The rebound of the U.S. dollar did not put any pressure on gold markets.

The nearest resistance level for gold is located at $2050. A move above this level will push gold towards the resistance at $2070. In case gold settles above $2070, it will head towards the $2100 level.

R1:$2050 – R2:$2070 – R3:$2100

S1:$2025 – S2:$2010 – S3:$2000

Silver
Silver 090523 Daily Chart

Silver is currently trying to climb back above the resistance at $25.60 amid rising demand for safe-haven assets.

A move above $25.60 will open the way to the test of the resistance at $26.00. In case silver manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at $26.30.

R1:$25.60 – R2:$26.00 – R3:$26.30

S1:$25.30 – S2:$25.00 – S3:$24.60

Platinum
Platinum 090523 Daily Chart

Platinum is trying to settle above the resistance at $1115 as the strong rebound continues.

In case platinum manages to settle above $1115, it will head towards the next resistance at $1140. A successful test of the resistance at $1140 will push platinum towards the resistance at $1165.

R1:$1115 – R2:$1140 – R3:$1165

S1:$1100 – S2:$1080 – S3:$1065

