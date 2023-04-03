FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold managed to settle above the resistance at $1980.
- Silver received support near $23.60 and rebounded towards the $24.00 level.
- Platinum tested the $1000 level but lost momentum and pulled back.
Gold
Gold moved above the $1980 level as traders focused on weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields. The nearest significant resistance level for gold is located at $2000. A move above this important level will provide gold with a chance to gain significant upside momentum.
Silver
Silver found support near $23.60 and moved back above the $24.00 level. RSI remains in the overbought territory, so there is a material risk of a pullback. Traders should note that silver faced strong resistance in the $24.00 – $24.50 area several months ago.
Platinum
Platinum tested the $1000 level but failed to develop sufficient momentum and pulled back. In case platinum settles above the $1000 level, it will head towards the resistance at the $1030 level.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Moves Closer To The $2000 Level As Treasury Yields Decline
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Benchmark Index Lifted by Energy Stocks Following OPEC+ Cuts
- Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Oil Inflation Jitters Weigh
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.