News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Is Mostly Flat Despite Rising Treasury Yields

June 16, 2023 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold markets are calm ahead of the weekend. 
  • Silver is trying to settle above the $24.00 level. 
  • Platinum failed to climb above $1000 and pulled back. 

Gold
Gold 160623 4H Chart

Gold remains stuck in a tight range while Treasury yields are moving higher. U.S. dollar’s rebound has also put some pressure on gold markets.

Gold markets remain range-bound, and it looks that traders will have to wait until the next week to see any moves.

Silver
Silver 160623 4H Chart

Silver moved higher as the rebound continued. Higher Treasury yields and stronger dollar did not put any pressure on silver markets.

Silver is at an important point as is has a real chance to settle above the $24 level and develop additional upside momentum that would push it above $24.50.

Platinum
Platinum 160623 4H Chart

Platinum faced resistance near the psychologically important $1000 level and pulled back.

The previous downside trend remains intact, although platinum may try to stabilize in the $975 – $1000 range before the next move.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.