Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Gains Ground Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals

Key Insights

Gold moved above the $1970 level.

Silver gained almost 2% as demand for precious metals increased.

Platinum rebounded from weekly lows.

Gold

Gold 310723 Daily Chart

Gold rebounded towards the $1970 level as traders focused on the pullback in Treasury yields.

In case gold manages to settle above the resistance in the $1975 – $1985 range, it will move towards the next resistance area, which is located at $2015 – $2025.

Silver

Silver 310723 Daily Chart

Silver gained strong upside momentum amid a broad rally in precious metals markets.

The nearest resistance for silver is located in the $25.10 – $25.30 range. A move above $25.30 will push silver towards the next resistance at $25.90 – $26.10.

Platinum

Platinum 310723 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounded from recent lows as traders focused on the strong performance of commodity markets.

From the technical point of view, platinum needs to settle above the resistance at $965 – $975 to have a chance to gain additional upside momentum.

