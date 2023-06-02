News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Dives Towards $1950 As Dollar Rebounds

June 02, 2023 — 01:12 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold found itself under pressure due to stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields. 
  • Silver moved lower as traders took profits after the recent rebound. 
  • Platinum tested the support at $1000.

Gold
Gold 020623 Daily Chart

Gold pulled back towards the $1950 level as traders focused on strong dollar and rising Treasury yields.

In case gold settles below $1950, it will head towards the next support level at $1930. A move below this level will push gold towards the support at $1915.

R1:$1965 – R2:$1980 – R3:$2000

S1:$1950 – S2:$1930 – S3:$1915

Silver
Silver 020623 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back as traders took some profits off the table after the recent rebound.

If silver declines below the support at $23.50, it will head towards the next support level at $23.25. A successful test of this level will open the way to the test of the support at $22.90.

R1:$23.80 – R2:$24.10 – R3:$24.60

S1:$23.50 – S2:$23.25 – S3:$22.90

Platinum
Platinum 020623 Daily Chart

Platinum is trying to settle below the support at $1000 amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

A move below $1000 will push platinum towards the support at $980. If platinum settles below this level, it will head towards the next support at $960.

R1:$1015 – R2:$1040 – R3:$1065

S1:$1000 – S2:$980 – S3:$960

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.