Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Dives Towards $1950 As Dollar Rebounds

Gold found itself under pressure due to stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields.

Silver moved lower as traders took profits after the recent rebound.

Platinum tested the support at $1000.

Gold

Gold pulled back towards the $1950 level as traders focused on strong dollar and rising Treasury yields.

In case gold settles below $1950, it will head towards the next support level at $1930. A move below this level will push gold towards the support at $1915.

R1:$1965 – R2:$1980 – R3:$2000

S1:$1950 – S2:$1930 – S3:$1915

Silver

Silver pulled back as traders took some profits off the table after the recent rebound.

If silver declines below the support at $23.50, it will head towards the next support level at $23.25. A successful test of this level will open the way to the test of the support at $22.90.

R1:$23.80 – R2:$24.10 – R3:$24.60

S1:$23.50 – S2:$23.25 – S3:$22.90

Platinum

Platinum is trying to settle below the support at $1000 amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

A move below $1000 will push platinum towards the support at $980. If platinum settles below this level, it will head towards the next support at $960.

R1:$1015 – R2:$1040 – R3:$1065

S1:$1000 – S2:$980 – S3:$960

