News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Dived Below $1950 Amid A Broad Pullback In Commodity Markets

August 01, 2023 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold found itself under pressure as U.S. dollar tested multi-week highs. 
  • Silver declined towards the $24.20 level. 
  • Platinum tested support in the $925 – $935 range. 

Gold
Gold 010823 Daily Chart

Gold retreats as traders focus on strong dollar and rising Treasury yields. Traders are worried that Fed may be more hawkish than previously expected.

In case gold settles below the support in the $1935 – $1940 range, it will head towards the next support level, which is located at $1900 – $1910.

Silver
Silver 010823 Daily Chart

Silver gained strong downside momentum amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

If silver declines below the $24.00 level, it will move towards the next support, which is located in the $23.00 – $23.25 range.

Platinum
Platinum 010823 Daily Chart

Platinum  has also moved lower as traders were worried about rising Treasury yields.

A move below the $925 level will open the way to the test of the support at $890 – $900. RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional momentum.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.