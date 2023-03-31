Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Declines As Dollar Rebounds From Weekly Lows

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold failed to settle above the resistance at $1980.

Silver moved above the $24.00 level.

Platinum tested resistance at $1000.

Gold

Gold 310323 Daily Chart

Gold failed to settle above the resistance at $1980 and pulled back towards the $1975 level. Treasury yields are moving lower, which is bullish for gold. However, traders are focused on the rebound of the U.S. dollar, which serves as a bearish catalyst for gold markets.

Silver

Silver 310323 Daily Chart

Silver managed to climb above the $24.00 level and is trying to gain additional upside momentum. Traders should note that silver entered into the strong resistance area in the $24.00 – $24.50 range while RSI moved into the overbought territory. The risks of a pullback are increasing, and silver markets will need material catalysts to maintain the current trend.

Platinum

Platinum 310323 Daily Chart

Platinum made an attempt to settle above the $1000 level as demand for precious metals remained strong. A successful test of the resistance at $1000 will push platinum towards the $1030 level.

