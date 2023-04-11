Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Climbed Back Above $2000

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold settled back above the key $2000 level.
- Silver tested resistance at $25.00.
- Platinum remained stuck near the $1000 level.
Gold
Gold moved back above the $2000 level and is trying to settle above the next resistance at $2010 as U.S. dollar pulls back against a broad basket of currencies.
In case this attempt is successful, gold will move towards the resistance at $2025. A successful test of the resistance at $2025 will push gold towards the resistance level at $2050.
R1:$2010 – R2:$2025 – R3:$2050
S1:$2000 – S2:$1980 – S3:$1960
Silver
Silver continues its attempts to settle above the $25.00 level. Demand for safe-haven precious metals remains strong, and silver bulls ignore rising Treasury yields.
If silver settles above $25.00, it will get to the test of the resistance at $25.30. On the support side, a move below the $25.00 level will push silver towards the support level at $24.65.
R1:$25.00 – R2:$25.30 – R3:$25.60
S1:$24.65 – S2:$24.50 – S3:$24.00
Platinum
Platinum settled near the $1000 level despite the bullish sentiment in precious metals markets.
If silver stays above the support at $1000, it will move towards the next resistance level at $1030. A successful test of this level will push platinum towards the resistance at $1050.
R1:$1030 – R2:$1050 – R3:$1065
S1:$1000 – S2:$985 – S3:$965
