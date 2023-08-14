Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – XAU/USD And XAG/USD Navigate Key Price Zones

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold moved lower as U.S. dollar gained ground against a broad basket of currencies.

Silver bounced above the $22.50 level as traders bought the dip.

Platinum tested the key support at $890.

Gold

Gold 140823 Daily Chart

Gold remains under pressure as U.S. dollar gains ground against a broad basket of currencies. Rising Treasury yields are also bearish for gold markets.

In case gold declines below the support in the $1900 – $1910 range, and it will gain additional downside momentum and move towards the support at $1860 – $1870.

Silver

Silver 140823 Daily Chart

Silver rebounded from session lows as some traders decided to take profits near the strong support in the $22.15 – $22.35 range.

The nearest resistance level for silver is located at $23.00 – $23.25. A move above $23.25 will push silver towards the resistance at $24.00 – $24.25.

Platinum

Platinum 140823 Daily Chart

Platinum tested support at $890 – $900 amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

If platinum settles below the $890 level, it will head towards the support at $850 – $860. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.

