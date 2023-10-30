Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Gains Ground As Gold/Silver Ratio Declines

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold declined towards the $2000 level amid profit-taking.
- Silver settled above the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio dropped below 86.
- Platinum tested resistance at $925 – $935.
Gold
Gold pulls back as traders take some profits off the table near the key $2000 level.
RSI remains in the overbought territory, so the risk of an additional pullback is significant.
Silver
Silver moved higher as gold/silver ratio settled back below the 86 level. Gold/silver ratio remains close to multi-month highs, and silver has a good chance to gain additional upside momentum.
In case silver manages to settle above the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $25.00 – $25.30 range.
Platinum
Platinum rallied after a successful test of the 50 MA at $912. RSI remains in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional momentum.
If platinum settles above the resistance at $925 – $935, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $985 – $1000 range.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- EUR/USD: Eurozone GDP and Inflation in Focus Before Key US Economic Indicators
- XRP News: SEC’s $770 Million Penalty Target and Dubai’s Healthcare Leap
- DAX Index: Eurozone GDP and Inflation in Focus Ahead of the US Session Numbers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.