Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Gains Ground As Gold/Silver Ratio Declines

Key Insights

Gold declined towards the $2000 level amid profit-taking.

Silver settled above the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio dropped below 86.

Platinum tested resistance at $925 – $935.

Gold

Gold 301023 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as traders take some profits off the table near the key $2000 level.

RSI remains in the overbought territory, so the risk of an additional pullback is significant.

Silver

Silver 301023 Daily Chart

Silver moved higher as gold/silver ratio settled back below the 86 level. Gold/silver ratio remains close to multi-month highs, and silver has a good chance to gain additional upside momentum.

In case silver manages to settle above the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $25.00 – $25.30 range.

Platinum

Platinum 301023 Daily Chart

Platinum rallied after a successful test of the 50 MA at $912. RSI remains in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional momentum.

If platinum settles above the resistance at $925 – $935, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $985 – $1000 range.

