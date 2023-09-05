Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Precious Metals Dive As China’s Services PMI Disappoints

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold retreats as dollar tests multi-month highs.

Silver declines, driven by the disappointing Services PMI report from China.

Platinum tests support at $925 – $935.

Gold

Gold 050923 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as traders focus on rising Treasury yields and stronger dollar. At the same time, gold gets some support from rising demand for safe-haven assets.

From the technical point of view, gold settled below the $1935 level and is moving towards the support at $1900 – $1910.

Silver

Silver 050923 Daily Chart

Silver found itself under strong pressure as traders reacted to the disappointing Services PMI report from China.

In case silver declines below the 200 MA at $23.45, it will head towards the support at $22.25 – $22.50.

Platinum

Platinum 050923 Daily Chart

Platinum gained strong downside momentum amid worries about the health of the Chinese economy.

A successful test of the support at $925 – $935 will open the way to the test of the next support level, which is located in the $880 – $890 range.

