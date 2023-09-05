News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Precious Metals Dive As China’s Services PMI Disappoints

September 05, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold retreats as dollar tests multi-month highs. 
  • Silver declines, driven by the disappointing Services PMI report from China.
  • Platinum tests support at $925 – $935.

Gold
Gold 050923 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as traders focus on rising Treasury yields and stronger dollar. At the same time, gold gets some support from rising demand for safe-haven assets.

From the technical point of view, gold settled below the $1935 level and is moving towards the support at $1900 – $1910.

Silver
Silver 050923 Daily Chart

Silver found itself under strong pressure as traders reacted to the disappointing Services PMI report from China.

In case silver declines below the 200 MA at $23.45, it will head towards the support at $22.25 – $22.50.

Platinum
Platinum 050923 Daily Chart

Platinum gained strong downside momentum amid worries about the health of the Chinese economy.

A successful test of the support at $925 – $935 will open the way to the test of the next support level, which is located in the $880 – $890 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

