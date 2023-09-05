Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Precious Metals Dive As China’s Services PMI Disappoints

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold retreats as dollar tests multi-month highs.
- Silver declines, driven by the disappointing Services PMI report from China.
- Platinum tests support at $925 – $935.
Gold
Gold pulls back as traders focus on rising Treasury yields and stronger dollar. At the same time, gold gets some support from rising demand for safe-haven assets.
From the technical point of view, gold settled below the $1935 level and is moving towards the support at $1900 – $1910.
Silver
Silver found itself under strong pressure as traders reacted to the disappointing Services PMI report from China.
In case silver declines below the 200 MA at $23.45, it will head towards the support at $22.25 – $22.50.
Platinum
Platinum gained strong downside momentum amid worries about the health of the Chinese economy.
A successful test of the support at $925 – $935 will open the way to the test of the next support level, which is located in the $880 – $890 range.
