Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Weekly Lows

Key Insights
- Gold is trying to settle below the support at $2015 – $2025.
- Silver failed to settle above the $23.00 level and pulled back towards $22.50.
- Platinum climbed back above the $890 level.
Gold
Gold continues its attempts to settle below the strong support in the $2015 – $2025 range.
In case gold settles below the $2015 level, it will head towards the next support at $1965 – $1975.
Silver
Silver pulled back after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio climbed above 89.
Silver received strong support in the $22.25 – $22.50 range, but it remains to be seen whether it will be able to gain sustainable upside momentum in the near term.
Platinum
Platinum rebounds after the recent sell-off. Palladium markets have also managed to gain strong momentum.
A move above the $900 level will push platinum towards the nearest resistance at $925 – $935.
