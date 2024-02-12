Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Weekly Lows

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is trying to settle below the support at $2015 – $2025.

Silver failed to settle above the $23.00 level and pulled back towards $22.50.

Platinum climbed back above the $890 level.

Gold

Gold 120224 Daily Chart

Gold continues its attempts to settle below the strong support in the $2015 – $2025 range.

In case gold settles below the $2015 level, it will head towards the next support at $1965 – $1975.

Silver

Silver 120224 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio climbed above 89.

Silver received strong support in the $22.25 – $22.50 range, but it remains to be seen whether it will be able to gain sustainable upside momentum in the near term.

Platinum

Platinum 120224 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounds after the recent sell-off. Palladium markets have also managed to gain strong momentum.

A move above the $900 level will push platinum towards the nearest resistance at $925 – $935.

