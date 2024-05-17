News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The $2400 Level

May 17, 2024 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 170524 Daily Chart

Gold is trying to settle above the $2400 level as traders focus on strong demand from central banks.

A successful test of the resistance at $2400 will open the way to the test of the $2450 level.

Silver

Silver 170524 Daily Chart

Silver tests multi-year highs as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 78.00 level.

The nearest resistance level for silver is located in the $30.90 – $31.20 range. In case silver settles above $31.20, it will move towards the next resistance at $33.50 – $34.50.

Platinum

Platinum 170524 Daily Chart

Platinum tests new highs amid a broad rally in precious metals markets.

In case platinum settles above the resistance at $1070 – $1080, it will head towards the next resistance level at $1130 – $1140.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.