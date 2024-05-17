Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The $2400 Level

GoldGold 170524 Daily Chart
Gold is trying to settle above the $2400 level as traders focus on strong demand from central banks.
A successful test of the resistance at $2400 will open the way to the test of the $2450 level.
SilverSilver 170524 Daily Chart
Silver tests multi-year highs as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 78.00 level.
The nearest resistance level for silver is located in the $30.90 – $31.20 range. In case silver settles above $31.20, it will move towards the next resistance at $33.50 – $34.50.
PlatinumPlatinum 170524 Daily Chart
Platinum tests new highs amid a broad rally in precious metals markets.
In case platinum settles above the resistance at $1070 – $1080, it will head towards the next resistance level at $1130 – $1140.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
