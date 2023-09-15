News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The $1930 Level As Dollar Pulls Back

September 15, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Gold gains ground as the U.S. dollar retreats from multi-month highs.
  • Silver surpasses $23.00, benefiting from the broader precious metals rebound.
  • Platinum tests $925 – $935 resistance, driven by hopes of a strong rebound.

Gold
Gold 150923 Daily Chart

Gold gained ground as U.S. dollar pulled back from multi-month highs. Rising demand for precious metals provided additional support to gold markets.

From the technical point of view, gold needs to settle above the resistance at $1935 – $1940 to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

Silver
Silver 150923 Daily Chart

Silver moved above the $23.00 level amid a broad rebound in precious metals markets. RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum.

In case silver settles above the 200 MA at $23.50, it will head towards the resistance at $24.25 – $24.50.

Platinum
Platinum 150923 Daily Chart

Platinum tested the resistance at $925 – $935 as traders bet that on the strong rebound towards the recent highs.

In case platinum manages to settle above $935, it will head towards the resistance at $975 – $985.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

