Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The $1900 Level Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals

Gold tries to reclaim the crucial $1900 mark, undeterred by a robust dollar.

Gold/silver ratio’s decline to 81 augurs well for silver’s prospects.

Platinum targets the $925-$935 resistance amid heightened demand.

Gold

Gold is trying to settle back above the $1900 level as demand for precious metals is rising. Stronger dollar did not put any material pressure on gold markets today.

Gold needs to settle above the resistance at $1900 – $1910 to gain additional upside momentum.

Silver

Silver moved towards the $23.50 level as the strong rebound continued. Gold/silver ratio declined towards the 81 level, which was bullish for silver.

In case silver settles above the 50 MA at $23.55, it will head towards the resistance in the $24.25 – $24.50 range.

Platinum

Platinum has also continued to rebound from recent lows amid rising demand for precious metals.

Currently, platinum is trying to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935. In case this attempt is successful, platinum will move towards the next resistance in the $975 – $985 range.

