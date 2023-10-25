News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Resistance At $1985

October 25, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is moving higher amid rising demand for safe-haven assets. 
  • Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio moved above 86.50.
  • Platinum settled above the key $900 level. 

Gold
Gold 251023 Daily Chart

Gold continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $1975 – $1985 as demand for safe-haven assets remains strong amid geopolitical uncertainty.

In case gold manages to settle above the $1985 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $2015 – $2025 range.

Silver
Silver 251023 Daily Chart

Silver is losing some ground as Treasury yields rebound. Gold/silver ratio moved above the 86.50 level, which was bearish for silver.

From the technical point of view, silver continues to pull back after the strong rebound from October lows.

Platinum
Platinum 251023 Daily Chart

Platinum moved above the psychologically important $900 level despite stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields.

A move above the 50 MA at $911 will push platinum towards the nearest resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.