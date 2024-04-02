News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests New Highs As Rally Continues

April 02, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 020424 Daily Chart

Gold tested new highs despite rising Treasury yields. Demand for safe-haven assets increased as U.S. stock indices pulled back from recent highs.

The bullish trend is strong. However, RSI remains in the overbought territory, so the risks of a pullback are increasing.

Silver

Silver 020424 Daily Chart

Silver rallied as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards 87.60. Currently, silver is trying to settle above the key resistance at $25.75 – $26.00.

A move above $26.00 will signal that silver is ready to gain sustainable upside momentum.

Platinum

Platinum 020424 Daily Chart

Platinum gained ground amid a broad rally in commodity markets. U.S. dollar’s pullback provided additional support to platinum.

If platinum settles above the resistance at $925 – $935, it will head towards the next resistance level at $975 – $985.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.