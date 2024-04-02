Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests New Highs As Rally Continues

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 020424 Daily Chart

Gold tested new highs despite rising Treasury yields. Demand for safe-haven assets increased as U.S. stock indices pulled back from recent highs.

The bullish trend is strong. However, RSI remains in the overbought territory, so the risks of a pullback are increasing.

Silver

Silver 020424 Daily Chart

Silver rallied as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards 87.60. Currently, silver is trying to settle above the key resistance at $25.75 – $26.00.

A move above $26.00 will signal that silver is ready to gain sustainable upside momentum.

Platinum

Platinum 020424 Daily Chart

Platinum gained ground amid a broad rally in commodity markets. U.S. dollar’s pullback provided additional support to platinum.

If platinum settles above the resistance at $925 – $935, it will head towards the next resistance level at $975 – $985.

