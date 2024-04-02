Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests New Highs As Rally Continues

GoldGold 020424 Daily Chart
Gold tested new highs despite rising Treasury yields. Demand for safe-haven assets increased as U.S. stock indices pulled back from recent highs.
The bullish trend is strong. However, RSI remains in the overbought territory, so the risks of a pullback are increasing.
SilverSilver 020424 Daily Chart
Silver rallied as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards 87.60. Currently, silver is trying to settle above the key resistance at $25.75 – $26.00.
A move above $26.00 will signal that silver is ready to gain sustainable upside momentum.
PlatinumPlatinum 020424 Daily Chart
Platinum gained ground amid a broad rally in commodity markets. U.S. dollar’s pullback provided additional support to platinum.
If platinum settles above the resistance at $925 – $935, it will head towards the next resistance level at $975 – $985.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Xiaomi’s EV Bet: A High-Voltage Opportunity or a Risky Ride?
- Natural Gas Price Forecast: Breakout Potential Above 50-Day MA
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Price Forecast: DXY to Continue Uptrend Amid Fed Moves
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.