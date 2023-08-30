Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests New Highs As Dollar Remains Under Pressure

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold moved above the $1940 level as the strong rebound continued.
- Silver tested new highs near the $25.00 level.
- Platinum pulled back amid profit-taking.
Gold
Gold continues to move higher as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s pullback, which is driven by the disappointing economic data from the U.S.
In case gold stays above the $1940 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $1975 – $1985 range.
Silver
Silver tested new highs as the rally continued. Treasury yields moved lower, providing additional support to silver.
A successful test of the resistance at $25.00 – $25.25 will open the way to the test of the next resistance, which is located in the $25.90 – $26.15 range.
Platinum
Platinum pulls back as traders take some profits off the table after the strong rally from August lows.
If platinum moves back below the $975 level, it will head towards the nearest support at $925 – $935.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- USD/JPY Forecast: Price Hangs on US Inflation, BoJ Chatter, and China PMI
- Crude Inventories Decline By 10.6 Million Barrels
- Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Rises Amid US Economic Slowdown
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.