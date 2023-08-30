News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests New Highs As Dollar Remains Under Pressure

August 30, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Gold moved above the $1940 level as the strong rebound continued. 
  • Silver tested new highs near the $25.00 level. 
  • Platinum pulled back amid profit-taking. 

Gold
Gold 300823 Daily Chart

 

Gold continues to move higher as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s pullback, which is driven by the disappointing economic data from the U.S.

In case gold stays above the $1940 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $1975 – $1985 range.

Silver
Silver 300823 Daily Chart

Silver tested new highs as the rally continued. Treasury yields moved lower, providing additional support to silver.

A successful test of the resistance at $25.00 – $25.25 will open the way to the test of the next resistance, which is located in the $25.90 – $26.15 range.

Platinum
Platinum 300823 Daily Chart

Platinum pulls back as traders take some profits off the table after the strong rally from August lows.

If platinum moves back below the $975 level, it will head towards the nearest support at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

