News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests New Highs Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

October 18, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold rallied above the $1950 level as demand for safe-haven assets remained strong. 
  • Silver made an attempt to settle above the $23.00 level. 
  • Platinum pulled back as traders focused on rising Treasury yields. 

Gold
Gold 181023 Daily Chart

Gold moved above the $1950 level as traders focused on rising demand for safe-haven assets.

In case gold stays above the $1950 level, it will head towards the resistance at $1975 – $1985.

Silver
Silver 181023 Daily Chart

Silver tested new highs as the strong rebound continued. The challenging situation in the Middle East provides support to precious metals as traders search for safe-haven assets.

RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional downside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

Platinum
Platinum 181023 Daily Chart

Platinum pulled back as Treasury yields continued to move higher. Platinum traders are worried that high interest rates will put too much pressure on the economy and hurt demand for platinum.

In case platinum declines below the $880 level, it will move towards the support at $835 – $845.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.