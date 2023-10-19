FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold moved towards the $1975 level.
- Silver failed to settle above $23.00 as gold/silver ratio rebounded towards 86.
- Platinum gained ground as traders focused on U.S. dollar’s pullback.
Gold
Gold gains ground as demand for safe-haven assets stays strong amid rising geopolitical tensions.
In case gold settles above the resistance at $1975 – $1985, it will move towards the next resistance level at $2015 – $2025.
Silver
Silver continues to trade below the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio climbed above the 86 level.
If silver settles above $23.00, it will head towards the next resistance in the $23.40 – $23.60 range.
Platinum
Platinum rebounds after yesterday’s pullback. U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies despite Powell’s hawkish comments, providing additional support to platinum.
A move above the $900 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $925 – $935.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Multi-Month Highs Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Threaten a Major Resistance Barrier
- AUD to USD Forecast: PBoC Decision and Middle East Tensions in Focus
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.