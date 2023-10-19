News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Multi-Month Highs Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

October 19, 2023 — 02:14 pm EDT

October 19, 2023

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold moved towards the $1975 level. 
  • Silver failed to settle above $23.00 as gold/silver ratio rebounded towards 86.
  • Platinum gained ground as traders focused on U.S. dollar’s pullback. 

Gold
Gold 191023 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as demand for safe-haven assets stays strong amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In case gold settles above the resistance at $1975 – $1985, it will move towards the next resistance level at $2015 – $2025.

Silver
Silver 191023 Daily Chart

Silver continues to trade below the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio climbed above the 86 level.

If silver settles above $23.00, it will head towards the next resistance in the $23.40 – $23.60 range.

Platinum
Platinum 191023 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounds after yesterday’s pullback. U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies despite Powell’s hawkish comments, providing additional support to platinum.

A move above the $900 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $925 – $935.

