Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Key Resistance At $2190 – $2200

Gold tests resistance at $2190 – $2200 as Treasury yields pull back. Demand from central banks stays strong, and gold has a good chance to climb above the $2200 level.

RSI is close to the overbought territory, but there is enough room to gain momentum in the upcoming trading sessions.

Silver rebounds from weekly lows as traders focus on gold markets. If gold settles above the $2200 level, silver will get additional support.

From the technical point of view, silver found support in the $24.40 – $24.60 range and is trying to gain additional upside momentum.

Platinum pulled back as traders remained worried about demand for the metal. Palladium markets are down by 1.2%, which is also bearish for platinum.

The support at $880 – $890 is strong, so platinum needs additional negative catalysts to move lower.

