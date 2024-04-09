Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Historic Highs As Demand Stays Strong

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 090424 Daily Chart

Gold tested new highs as demand for gold remained strong ahead of U.S. inflation reports, which will be released tomorrow.

Gold is overbought, but it remains to be seen whether traders want to take profits off the table as central banks continue to buy gold for reserves.

Silver

Silver 090424 Daily Chart

Silver has also tested new highs as the rally continued. Gold/silver ratio settled near the 84 level, which was bullish for silver.

If silver manages to settle above the $28.00 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $28.70 – $28.90.

Platinum

Platinum 090424 Daily Chart

Platinum gained ground amid strong demand for precious metals. Palladium markets tested new highs, providing additional support to platinum.

If platinum moves above the $985 level, it will head towards the resistance at $1015 – $1025.

