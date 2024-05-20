News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Historic Highs After Iranian President Dies In Helicopter Crash

May 20, 2024 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 200524 Daily Chart

Gold tested new highs as traders reacted to geopolitical developments. Demand for safe-haven gold increased after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in mysterious helicopter crash.

Gold made an attempt to settle above the $2450 level but lost momentum as some traders decided to take profits near historic highs. A move above $2450 will push gold towards the $2500 level.

Silver

Silver 200524 Daily Chart

Silver tested new highs as the strong rally continued. RSI is in the overbought territory, so the risks of a pullback are rising.

If silver stays above the $31.20 level, it will head towards the resistance at $33.50 – $34.00.

Platinum

Platinum 200524 Daily Chart

Platinum pulled back as traders decided to take some profits off the table after the strong rally.

In case platinum settles back below the $1050 level, it will head towards the nearest support at $1010 – $1020.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.