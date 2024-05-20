Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Historic Highs After Iranian President Dies In Helicopter Crash

GoldGold 200524 Daily Chart
Gold tested new highs as traders reacted to geopolitical developments. Demand for safe-haven gold increased after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in mysterious helicopter crash.
Gold made an attempt to settle above the $2450 level but lost momentum as some traders decided to take profits near historic highs. A move above $2450 will push gold towards the $2500 level.
SilverSilver 200524 Daily Chart
Silver tested new highs as the strong rally continued. RSI is in the overbought territory, so the risks of a pullback are rising.
If silver stays above the $31.20 level, it will head towards the resistance at $33.50 – $34.00.
PlatinumPlatinum 200524 Daily Chart
Platinum pulled back as traders decided to take some profits off the table after the strong rally.
In case platinum settles back below the $1050 level, it will head towards the nearest support at $1010 – $1020.
