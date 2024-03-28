Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Historic Highs

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 280324 Daily Chart

Gold tested new highs as the rally continued. Treasury yields are moving higher, but demand for gold stays strong.

RSI is in the overbought territory, but there is enough room to gain additional upside momentum in the near term.

Silver

Silver 280324 Daily Chart

Silver moved towards the $25.00 level as silver traders focused on the strong rally in gold markets.

A move above the $25.00 level will push silver towards the resistance at $25.75 – $26.00.

Platinum

Platinum 280324 Daily Chart

Platinum gains ground amid a broad rally in commodity markets. From a big picture point of view, platinum stays range-bound.

In case platinum settles above the $910 level, it will head towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.