Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests $2400 As Rally Continues

April 19, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Gold

Gold 190424 Daily Chart

Gold made an attempt to settle above the $2400 level as demand remained strong amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In case gold settles above $2400, it will gain additional upside momentum and head towards the $2450 level.

Silver

Silver 190424 Daily Chart

Silver rallied as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 83.50 level. From a big picture point of view, it looks that gold/silver ratio stabilized below 85, which is bullish for silver.

A successful test of the nearest resistance at $28.70 – $28.90 will open the way to the test of the next resistance at $29.70 – $30.00.

Platinum

Platinum 190424 Daily Chart

Platinum tested new lows as the pullback continued. Demand worries serve as the key bearish catalyst for platinum markets.

A move below the $925 level will push platinum towards the support at $870 – $880.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

