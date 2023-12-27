Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests $2080 As Dollar Dives Towards New Lows

FXEmpire.com -

Gold keeps moving higher as traders focus on weak U.S. dollar.

Silver moved towards the $24.50 level, supported by the strong performance of gold markets.

Platinum tested the key $1000 level.

Gold

Gold 271223 Daily Chart

Gold climbed towards the $2080 level as U.S. dollar tested multi-month lows. Traders remain focused on falling Treasury yields.

In case gold settles above the resistance at $2065 – $2075, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $2140 – $2150 range, although it may also face resistance near the psychologically important $2100 level.

Silver

Silver 271223 Daily Chart

Silver managed to stay above the $24.00 level as gold tested new highs. Gold/silver ratio continues to move higher, which is bearish for silver.

In case silver manages to settle above $24.50, it will head towards the resistance at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum

Platinum 271223 Daily Chart

Platinum tests the key $1000 level as demand for precious metals continues to increase.

If platinum settles above $1000, it will head towards the next resistance at $1035 – $1045.

