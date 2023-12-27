News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests $2080 As Dollar Dives Towards New Lows

December 27, 2023 — 12:59 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold keeps moving higher as traders focus on weak U.S. dollar. 
  • Silver moved towards the $24.50 level, supported by the strong performance of gold markets. 
  • Platinum tested the key $1000 level. 

Gold
Gold 271223 Daily Chart

Gold climbed towards the $2080 level as U.S. dollar tested multi-month lows. Traders remain focused on falling Treasury yields.

In case gold settles above the resistance at $2065 – $2075, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $2140 – $2150 range, although it may also face resistance near the psychologically important $2100 level.

Silver
Silver 271223 Daily Chart

Silver managed to stay above the $24.00 level as gold tested new highs. Gold/silver ratio continues to move higher, which is bearish for silver.

In case silver manages to settle above $24.50, it will head towards the resistance at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum
Platinum 271223 Daily Chart

Platinum tests the key $1000 level as demand for precious metals continues to increase.

If platinum settles above $1000, it will head towards the next resistance at $1035 – $1045.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.