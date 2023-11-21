News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests $2000 As Precious Metals Rally

November 21, 2023 — 12:14 pm EST

Key Insights

  • Gold is trying to settle above the psychologically important $2000 level. 
  • Silver moved towards the $24.00 level amid a broad rally in precious metals markets. 
  • Platinum tested new highs near the $940 level. 

Gold
Gold 211123 Daily Chart

Gold is currently trying to settle above the $2000 level as precious metals move higher. Falling Treasury yields provide additional support to gold markets.

In case gold settles above $2000, it will get to the test of the nearest resistance level at $2015 – $2025.

Silver
Silver 211123 Daily Chart

Silver gained upside momentum as gold/silver ratio moved back below the 84 level.

If silver climbs above the $24.00 level, it will move towards the resistance, which is located in the $25.00 – $25.30 range.

Platinum
Platinum 211123 Daily Chart

Platinum tests new highs as thre strong rebound from November lows continues. Traders bet that demand for platinum will grow as China’s economy recovers.

A move above the resistance at $925 – $935 opens the way to the test of the next resistance at $990 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

