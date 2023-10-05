News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests $1815 As Pullback Continues

October 05, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold remains under pressure despite U.S. dollar’s pullback. 
  • Silver declined below the $21.00 level. 
  • Platinum tested new lows amid a broad pullback in commodity markets. 

Gold
Gold 051023 Daily Chart

Gold continues its attempts to settle below the support at $1805 – $1815 as traders remain worried about hawkish Fed. Falling Treasury yields and weaker dollar do not provide support to gold markets.

It should be noted that RSI is in the extremely oversold territory, so the risks of a rebound are increasing.

Silver
Silver 051023 Daily Chart

Silver moved back below the $21.00 level amid a broad sell-off in precious metals markets.

In case silver declines below $20.70, it will head towards the nearest support level at $19.90 – $20.20.

Platinum
Platinum 051023 Daily Chart

Platinum tests new lows as traders worry about a potential economic slowdown, which will reduce demand for platinum.

In case platinum declines below the $850 level, it will get to the test of the support at $835 – $840.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.