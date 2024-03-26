Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tested The $2200 Level

GoldGold 260324 Daily Chart
Gold tested the $2200 level amid rising geopolitical tensions but lost momentum and pulled back.
As a result, gold remains stuck in the range between the support at $2140 – $2150 and the resistance at $2190 – $2200.
SilverSilver 260324 Daily Chart
Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio moved towards the 89 level. The recent pullback in gold/silver ratio was short-lived, and the ratio is heading back towards the 90 level, which is bearish for silver.
In case silver declines below the support at $24.40 – $24.60, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the $23.40 – $23.60 range.
PlatinumPlatinum 260324 Daily Chart
Platinum managed to stay above the $900 level and is trying to gain additional upside momentum.
In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the resistance at $925 – $935.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- PEPE price targets 200% gains despite Solana Memes Dominance
- Hang Seng Index, Nikkei Index, ASX 200: Inflation, Interventions, and the Chinese Yuan
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Price Forecast: DXY Holds Firm Above $104.15; Time to Buy?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.