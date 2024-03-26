News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tested The $2200 Level

March 26, 2024 — 01:15 pm EDT

Gold tested the $2200 level amid rising geopolitical tensions but lost momentum and pulled back.

As a result, gold remains stuck in the range between the support at $2140 – $2150 and the resistance at $2190 – $2200.

Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio moved towards the 89 level. The recent pullback in gold/silver ratio was short-lived, and the ratio is heading back towards the 90 level, which is bearish for silver.

In case silver declines below the support at $24.40 – $24.60, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the $23.40 – $23.60 range.

Platinum managed to stay above the $900 level and is trying to gain additional upside momentum.

In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

