News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Stays Flat As Traders Wait For Catalysts

February 21, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold
Gold 210224 Daily Chart

Gold is trying to settle above the resistance at $2025 as traders wait for the release of FOMC Minutes, which will likely have a material impact on precious metals markets.

A successful test of the resistance at $2015 – $2025 will push gold towards the next resistance level at $2065 – $2075.

Silver
Silver 210224 Daily Chart

Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio climbed above the 88.50 level. The volatility of gold/silver ratio remains the key driver for silver.

If silver stays below the $23.00 level, it will head towards the strong support in the $22.25 – $22.50 range.

Platinum
Platinum 210224 Daily Chart

Platinum tests support at $880 – $890 as traders focus on the strong sell-off in palladium markets.

A move below the $880 level will open the way to the test of the next support at $840 – $850.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.