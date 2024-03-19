News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Stays Above $2150 As Traders Prepare For Fed Decision

March 19, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 190324 Daily Chart

Gold remains stuck near the $2150 level as traders are not ready for big moves ahead of Fed decision, which will be released tomorrow.

The support at $2140 – $2150 has been tested several times and proved its strength. If gold stays above the $2150 level, it will head towards the resistance at $2190 – $2200.

Silver

Silver 190324 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back below the $25.00 level as gold/silver ratio climbed above 86.50.

If silver stays below $25.00, it will head towards the nearest support, which is located in the $24.40 – $24.60 range.

Platinum

Platinum 190324 Daily Chart

Platinum remains under strong pressure as traders focus on the continuation of the sell-off in palladium markets, which are down by 4.15%.

RSI remains in the moderate territory despite the significant pullback, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.