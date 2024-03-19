Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Stays Above $2150 As Traders Prepare For Fed Decision

GoldGold 190324 Daily Chart
Gold remains stuck near the $2150 level as traders are not ready for big moves ahead of Fed decision, which will be released tomorrow.
The support at $2140 – $2150 has been tested several times and proved its strength. If gold stays above the $2150 level, it will head towards the resistance at $2190 – $2200.
SilverSilver 190324 Daily Chart
Silver pulled back below the $25.00 level as gold/silver ratio climbed above 86.50.
If silver stays below $25.00, it will head towards the nearest support, which is located in the $24.40 – $24.60 range.
PlatinumPlatinum 190324 Daily Chart
Platinum remains under strong pressure as traders focus on the continuation of the sell-off in palladium markets, which are down by 4.15%.
RSI remains in the moderate territory despite the significant pullback, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.
