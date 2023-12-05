News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Slides Amid A Broad Pullback In Precious Metals Markets

December 05, 2023 — 12:43 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold pulled back towards the $2020 level. 
  • Silver is down by more than 1.5% as gold/silver ratio rebounded above 83.50.
  • Platinum is trying to settle below the psychologically important $900 level. 

Gold
Gold 051223 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as traders continue to take profits above the $2000 level. The failed attempt to settle above $2100 served as a bearish catalyst for gold as it triggered a wave of profit-taking.

If gold settles below the support at $2015 – $2025, it will move towards the next support level at $1975 – $1985.

Silver
Silver 051223 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back towards the $24.00 level as gold/silver ratio moved above the 83.50 level.

In case silver settles below $24.00, it will head towards the nearest support at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum
Platinum 051223 Daily Chart

Platinum declined towards $900 as traders focused on the strong sell-off in palladium markets, which are down by more than 4% in today’s trading session.

A move below the $900 level will push platinum towards the support at $880 – $890.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.