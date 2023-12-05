Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Slides Amid A Broad Pullback In Precious Metals Markets

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold pulled back towards the $2020 level.

Silver is down by more than 1.5% as gold/silver ratio rebounded above 83.50.

Platinum is trying to settle below the psychologically important $900 level.

Gold

Gold 051223 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as traders continue to take profits above the $2000 level. The failed attempt to settle above $2100 served as a bearish catalyst for gold as it triggered a wave of profit-taking.

If gold settles below the support at $2015 – $2025, it will move towards the next support level at $1975 – $1985.

Silver

Silver 051223 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back towards the $24.00 level as gold/silver ratio moved above the 83.50 level.

In case silver settles below $24.00, it will head towards the nearest support at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum

Platinum 051223 Daily Chart

Platinum declined towards $900 as traders focused on the strong sell-off in palladium markets, which are down by more than 4% in today’s trading session.

A move below the $900 level will push platinum towards the support at $880 – $890.

