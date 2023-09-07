News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Settled Near $1920 Amid Rising Demand For Safe-Haven Assets

September 07, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Gold markets received some support as Treasury yields moved lower. 
  • Silver declined below the $23.00 level as the pullback continued. 
  • Platinum made an attempt to settle below the $900 level. 

Gold
Gold 070923 Daily Chart

Gold stabilized near the $1920 level despite stronger dollar. It looks that rising demand for safe-haven assets provided some support to gold markets.

In case gold settles back above $1920, it will head towards the nearest resistance level at $1935 – $1940.

Silver
Silver 070923 Daily Chart

Silver remains under pressure amid worries about the situation in the Chinese economy.

If silver stays below the $23.00 level, it will move towards the support at $22.25 – $22.50.

Platinum
Platinum 070923 Daily Chart

Platinum has also moved lower as traders fear that China’s demand for the metal would decline.

A move below the $900 level will push platinum towards the support at $880 – $890. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so platinum has enough room to gain additional downside momentum.

