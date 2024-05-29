News & Insights

ForEx
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Treasury Yields Rally

May 29, 2024 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 290524 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as traders focus on stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields. From a big picture point of view, traders are worried about hawkish Fed.

In case gold settles below the 50 MA at $2321, it will get to the test of the nearest support at $2295 – $2305.

Silver

Silver 290524 Daily Chart

Silver markets stay strong as gold/silver ratio tests new lows. Currently, gold/silver ratio is trying to settle below the 73 level.

In case silver climbs above the recent highs at $32.50, it will move towards the resistance at $33.50 – $34.00.

Platinum

Platinum 290524 Daily Chart

Platinum  is under pressure as traders use the recent rebound as an opportunity to take some profits off the table near multi-month highs.

If platinum settles below the $1040 level, it will move towards the support at $1010 – $1020.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.