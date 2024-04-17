Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats On Profit-Taking

GoldGold 170424 Daily Chart
Gold pulled back after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $2400 level. Traders continue to take some profits off the table near record highs.
RSI remains in the overbought territory, highlighting the risks of a material pullback.
SilverSilver 170424 Daily Chart
Silver gained some ground as gold/silver ratio pulled back below the 84 level.
From the technical point of view, silver remains range-bound between the support at $27.75 – $28.00 and the resistance at $28.70 – $28.90.
PlatinumPlatinum 170424 Daily Chart
Platinum continued to move lower as traders worried about the strength of demand in China.
Platinum managed to settle below the $950 level and is moving towards the nearest support at $925 – $935.
