Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats On Profit-Taking

October 31, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold declined towards the support at $1975 – $1985.
  • Silver fell below the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio rebounded towards 87.
  • Platinum tested new highs. 

Gold
Gold 311023 Daily Chart

Gold remains under pressure as traders continue to take profits off the table near multi-month highs.

In case gold settles below the support at $1975 – $1985, it will gain additional downside momentum.

Silver
Silver 311023 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back below the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio moved back towards 87.

From the technical point of view, silver remains stuck between the support at $22.25 – $22.50 and the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum
Platinum 311023 Daily Chart

Platinum is trying to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935 despite weak economic data from China.

In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $985 – $1000 range.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

FX Empire
