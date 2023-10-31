Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats On Profit-Taking

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold declined towards the support at $1975 – $1985.
- Silver fell below the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio rebounded towards 87.
- Platinum tested new highs.
Gold
Gold remains under pressure as traders continue to take profits off the table near multi-month highs.
In case gold settles below the support at $1975 – $1985, it will gain additional downside momentum.
Silver
Silver pulled back below the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio moved back towards 87.
From the technical point of view, silver remains stuck between the support at $22.25 – $22.50 and the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60.
Platinum
Platinum is trying to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935 despite weak economic data from China.
In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $985 – $1000 range.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
