Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Dollar Tests New Highs

GoldGold 100424 Daily Chart
Gold pulled back from historic highs as U.S. dollar rallied after the release of U.S. inflation reports, which exceeded analyst expectations.
In case gold settles below the $2330 level, it will head towards the nearest support at $2295 – $2305.
SilverSilver 100424 Daily Chart
Silver moved lower after testing new highs. Strong dollar and rising Treasury yields put significant pressure on silver markets.
A move below the $27.50 level may trigger a wave of profit-taking as silver bulls have enjoyed a strong rally since early March.
PlatinumPlatinum 100424 Daily Chart
Platinum declined towards the $960 level amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.
In case platinum settles below $950, it will head towards the nearest support at $925 – $935.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Gold Price Forecast: Sellers Take Charge for the Day
- Gold (XAU) Daily Forecast: Market Eyes PPI Data; XAU to Target $2365 Today?
- AUD to USD Forecast: China Inflation, US Producer Prices, and Fed Rate Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.