Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Dollar Tests Multi-Week Highs

March 22, 2024 — 01:13 pm EDT

Gold

Gold 220324 Daily Chart

Gold continues to move away from historic highs as U.S. dollar gains ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The nearest support level for gold is located in the $2140 – $2150 range. If gold declines below this level, it will head towards the next support at $2065 – $2075.

Silver

Silver 220324 Daily Chart

Silver is mostly flat as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 87.50 level.

If silver stays above the support at $24.40 – $24.60, it will move towards the $25.00 level.

Platinum

Platinum 220324 Daily Chart

Platinum is losing ground amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

The nearest support level at $880 – $890 has been tested many times and proved its strength, so platinum will need strong catalysts to settle below $880.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

