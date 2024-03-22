Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Dollar Tests Multi-Week Highs

GoldGold 220324 Daily Chart
Gold continues to move away from historic highs as U.S. dollar gains ground against a broad basket of currencies.
The nearest support level for gold is located in the $2140 – $2150 range. If gold declines below this level, it will head towards the next support at $2065 – $2075.
SilverSilver 220324 Daily Chart
Silver is mostly flat as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 87.50 level.
If silver stays above the support at $24.40 – $24.60, it will move towards the $25.00 level.
PlatinumPlatinum 220324 Daily Chart
Platinum is losing ground amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.
The nearest support level at $880 – $890 has been tested many times and proved its strength, so platinum will need strong catalysts to settle below $880.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
