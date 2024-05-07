News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Dollar Rebounds

May 07, 2024 — 01:04 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 070524 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back despite falling Treasury yields. From a big picture point of view, gold continues consolidation after the recent pullback.

The nearest support level for gold is located in the $2295 – $2305 range. A move below $2295 will push gold towards the support at $2190 – $2200.

Silver

Silver 070524 Daily Chart

Silver is losing ground as traders focus on the pullback in the gold markets. Gold/silver ratio settled below the 85 level, which is bullish for silver.

If silver moves above the resistance at $27.75 – $28.00, it will head towards the next resistance at $28.75 – $29.00.

Platinum

Platinum 070524 Daily Chart

Platinum tests new highs as traders bet on rising demand from China.

A successful test of the resistance at $975 – $985 will push platinum towards the next resistance level at $1010 – $1020.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.