News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Declines

January 24, 2024 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is trying to settle below the support at $2015 – $2025 as traders react to the encouraging PMI reports from the U.S. 
  • Silver gained upside momentum as gold/silver ratio settled back below 89.
  • Platinum moved higher as China’s central bank provided additional support to the economy. 

Gold
Gold 240124 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as demand for safe-haven assets declines after the release of strong U.S. PMI reports.

A successful test of the support at $2015 – $2025 will push gold towards the next support level, which is located in the $1970 – $1980 range.

Silver
Silver 240124 Daily Chart

Silver made an attempt to settle back above the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio pulled back below 89.

If silver climbs above $23.00, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum
Platinum 240124 Daily Chart

Platinum gained some ground as China’s central bank cut reserve requirement ratio for banks, which would boost the country’s economy and increase demand for platinum.

If platinum stays above the $900 level, it will move towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.