News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreasts As Dollar Tests New Highs

January 17, 2024 — 12:38 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is trying to settle below the $2000 level as traders reduce bets on a dovish Fed. 
  • Silver tests support at $22.25 – $22.50 as traders focus on stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields. 
  • Platinum pulled back below the $880 level. 

Gold
Gold 170124 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as traders focus on the better-than-expected Retail Sales data from the U.S. Fed may be less dovish than previously expected as U.S. economy remains in a decent shape.

A move below the $2000 level will push gold towards the next support at $1970 – $1980.

Silver
Silver 170124 Daily Chart

Silver tests support at $22.25 – $22.50 as gold/silver ratio moved back towards the 89.00 level.

A successful test of the support at $22.25 – $22.50 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $21.50 – $21.70.

Platinum
Platinum 170124 Daily Chart

Platinum is losing ground amid a broad sell-off in precious metals markets. The disappointing economic data from China put additional pressure on platinum markets.

If platinum settles below the $880 level, it will move towards the next support at $840 – $850.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.