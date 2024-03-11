News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near Historic Highs

March 11, 2024 — 01:13 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 110324 Daily Chart

Gold continues its attempts to settle above the $2200 level as market sentiment stays bullish.

RSI is in the overbought territory, so the risks of a pullback are increasing. However, a move above the $2200 level will provide gold with a chance to gain additional upside momentum.

Silver

Silver 110324 Daily Chart

Silver tests resistance at $24.40 – $24.60 as gold/silver ratio moved back towards the 89 level.

A successful test of the resistance at $24.40 – $24.60 will open the way to the test of the next resistance level at $25.75 – $26.00.

Platinum

Platinum 110324 Daily Chart

Platinum tests new highs as demand for precious metals remains strong.

A move above the $935 level will push platinum towards the next resistance, which is located in the $975 – $985 range.

